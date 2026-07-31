CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Trading Down 2.9% After Insider Selling

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $69.97 and last traded at $71.77. 25,907,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 28,276,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.90.

Specifically, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 107,692 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $7,174,441.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,446,424 shares of the company's stock, valued at $162,980,766.88. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $13,324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,276,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $151,681,415.30. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In other news, insider Jeff Baker sold 6,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $429,322.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,167 shares of the company's stock, valued at $476,677.17. This trade represents a 47.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial upgraded CoreWeave from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $136.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRWV

Key Headlines Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Defense partnership expands addressable market: CoreWeave is collaborating with Leidos to provide secure, sovereign AI-cloud services for U.S. defense, intelligence and national-security agencies. Leidos will handle mission integration and secure architecture, while CoreWeave supplies its AI cloud platform. The agreement could create a new source of government demand. Leidos and CoreWeave collaboration

CoreWeave is collaborating with Leidos to provide secure, sovereign AI-cloud services for U.S. defense, intelligence and national-security agencies. Leidos will handle mission integration and secure architecture, while CoreWeave supplies its AI cloud platform. The agreement could create a new source of government demand. Positive Sentiment: Revenue expectations remain robust: Oppenheimer expects second-quarter revenue near the high end of CoreWeave’s $2.45 billion to $2.60 billion guidance range, supporting the company’s rapid growth narrative ahead of its upcoming results. CoreWeave Q2 revenue outlook

Oppenheimer expects second-quarter revenue near the high end of CoreWeave’s $2.45 billion to $2.60 billion guidance range, supporting the company’s rapid growth narrative ahead of its upcoming results. Neutral Sentiment: Major customer commitments offer visibility but add concentration risk: Meta could spend more than $62 billion with CoreWeave and Nebius, including up to $35.2 billion tied to CoreWeave. However, Meta could eventually compete with its suppliers by offering similar AI-cloud services. Analysts remain broadly constructive, with a reported consensus target of $136.25, although some firms recently downgraded the stock to Hold.

Meta could spend more than $62 billion with CoreWeave and Nebius, including up to $35.2 billion tied to CoreWeave. However, Meta could eventually compete with its suppliers by offering similar AI-cloud services. Analysts remain broadly constructive, with a reported consensus target of $136.25, although some firms recently downgraded the stock to Hold. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling is weighing on sentiment: CEO Michael Intrator sold 307,692 shares for roughly $20.5 million, and another insider sold shares to cover tax obligations. The CEO’s sales were made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, but the size and timing of the transactions are still pressuring investor confidence. CoreWeave SEC insider filing

CEO Michael Intrator sold 307,692 shares for roughly $20.5 million, and another insider sold shares to cover tax obligations. The CEO’s sales were made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, but the size and timing of the transactions are still pressuring investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: Leverage and credit risks remain significant: Reports of sharply higher credit-default-swap-implied default risk have revived concerns about CoreWeave’s heavy borrowing, refinancing needs, capital spending and path to profitability. The company previously reported a quarterly loss and maintains a high debt-to-equity ratio, making upcoming earnings and cash-flow commentary important catalysts. CoreWeave credit concerns

CoreWeave Trading Down 2.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 7.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.16.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The business's revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CoreWeave by 4.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company's stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CoreWeave by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pathway Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in CoreWeave by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in CoreWeave by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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