Corning (NYSE:GLW) Reaches New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $208.92 and last traded at $206.99, with a volume of 22267371 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $186.94.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $120.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Corning from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $172.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

Corning Price Performance

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $152.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.67. The stock has a market cap of $178.14 billion, a PE ratio of 99.04, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Corning's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Corning's payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 1,583 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $203,795.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 59,788 shares in the company, valued at $7,697,107.12. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $21,365,550.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 750,585 shares in the company, valued at $116,618,391.45. This represents a 15.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 140,628 shares of company stock worth $21,774,117 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,283,317 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $8,693,247,000 after purchasing an additional 580,678 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Corning by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,008,856 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,035,836,000 after purchasing an additional 439,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,411,824 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,781,250,000 after purchasing an additional 517,067 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Corning by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,890,802 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,478,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831,873 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Corning by 30.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,557,489 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,358,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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