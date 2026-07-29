Corning (NYSE:GLW) Trading Down 1.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $200.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Corning traded as low as $122.62 and last traded at $124.06. 25,441,545 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 13,064,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.01.

GLW has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Corning from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Corning from $149.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Corning from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Corning from $180.00 to $129.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.38.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 27,395 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.14, for a total transaction of $5,263,675.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 94,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,138,016. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total value of $4,124,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,273,301.10. The trade was a 43.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,560 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Corning

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: Corning reported second-quarter core sales of $4.74 billion , up 17% year over year, while core EPS rose 30% to $0.78 , exceeding the $0.76 consensus estimate. Corning's Strong Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Corning reported second-quarter core sales of , up 17% year over year, while core EPS rose 30% to , exceeding the $0.76 consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: Optical Communications sales increased 32% to $2.07 billion, led by a 65% gain in Enterprise Networks, as demand for AI data-center products continued to accelerate. Solar sales also grew 90%, supporting revenue, margins and cash flow. Corning Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates on Optical and Solar Growth

Optical Communications sales increased 32% to $2.07 billion, led by a 65% gain in Enterprise Networks, as demand for AI data-center products continued to accelerate. Solar sales also grew 90%, supporting revenue, margins and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted its upgraded Springboard plan and plans to expand AI infrastructure, photonics and optical connectivity, potentially supporting longer-term sales and profitability growth. GLW Q2 Earnings Call Highlights AI Growth Plan

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $186.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.25. The stock has a market cap of $106.77 billion, a PE ratio of 59.36, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Corning's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.890 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Corning's payout ratio is 53.59%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Further Reading

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