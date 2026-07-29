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Corpay (CPAY) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Corpay logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Corpay is expected to report Q2 2026 earnings after the market closes on August 5, with analysts forecasting earnings of $6.58 per share and revenue of approximately $1.30 billion.
  • Wall Street maintains a positive view of the stock: 12 analysts rate Corpay a Buy and three rate it Hold, producing a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.69.
  • Corpay shares opened at $384.54, near their 12-month high of $389.25, while insiders have sold roughly $31.3 million of stock over the past 90 days; institutional investors own 98.84% of outstanding shares.
  • Interested in Corpay? Here are five stocks we like better.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Corpay to announce earnings of $6.58 per share and revenue of $1.2999 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The corporate payments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Corpay had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 38.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Corpay to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $29 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Corpay Price Performance

CPAY opened at $384.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $351.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.78. Corpay has a 12-month low of $252.84 and a 12-month high of $389.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPAY. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corpay in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $388.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Corpay in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $406.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $383.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Corpay

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Armando Lins Netto sold 70,476 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.13, for a total transaction of $24,816,713.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,274 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,913.62. This trade represents a 86.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven T. Stull sold 1,000 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.78, for a total value of $360,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,241 shares in the company, valued at $10,188,787.98. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 88,677 shares of company stock valued at $31,304,091 over the last 90 days. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPAY. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its position in Corpay by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 4,987,968 shares of the corporate payments company's stock valued at $1,501,029,000 after buying an additional 859,854 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corpay by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the corporate payments company's stock valued at $249,772,000 after acquiring an additional 405,000 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the third quarter valued at about $106,381,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corpay by 209.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 330,549 shares of the corporate payments company's stock valued at $99,472,000 after acquiring an additional 223,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Corpay by 54.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 631,496 shares of the corporate payments company's stock valued at $181,909,000 after acquiring an additional 223,704 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corpay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corpay is a global corporate payments company that provides businesses with a range of payment and expense management solutions. Its services are designed to help organizations manage payables, card programs, travel and fleet-related expenses, and cross-border transactions more efficiently.

The company serves customers across a variety of industries and geographies, offering software and payment tools that streamline accounts payable, vendor payments, and workforce payments. Corpay also provides specialized solutions for fleet management and international payments, helping businesses control costs and simplify financial operations.

Corpay operates as part of the broader financial technology and payment processing sector.

Read More

Earnings History for Corpay (NYSE:CPAY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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