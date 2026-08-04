Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Hits New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Shares of Corpay, Inc (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $396.18 and last traded at $395.1660, with a volume of 278472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $385.78.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CPAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corpay from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $388.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corpay in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Corpay in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $406.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $383.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Corpay

Corpay Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $354.35 and a 200-day moving average of $337.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The corporate payments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 24.60%.The business had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Corpay, Inc will post 25.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Corpay news, Director Steven T. Stull sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.78, for a total transaction of $360,780.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,188,787.98. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Armando Lins Netto sold 70,476 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.13, for a total transaction of $24,816,713.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,913.62. The trade was a 86.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 88,677 shares of company stock valued at $31,304,091 over the last quarter. 5.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPAY. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corpay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Corpay during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 4,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 96 shares of the corporate payments company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay is a global corporate payments company that provides businesses with a range of payment and expense management solutions. Its services are designed to help organizations manage payables, card programs, travel and fleet-related expenses, and cross-border transactions more efficiently.

The company serves customers across a variety of industries and geographies, offering software and payment tools that streamline accounts payable, vendor payments, and workforce payments. Corpay also provides specialized solutions for fleet management and international payments, helping businesses control costs and simplify financial operations.

Corpay operates as part of the broader financial technology and payment processing sector.

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