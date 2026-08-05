Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 27.150-27.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 26.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3 billion-$5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.3 billion. Corpay also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 7.050-7.250 EPS.

Get Corpay alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corpay in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corpay from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $388.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Corpay in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $406.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corpay currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $383.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Corpay

Corpay Price Performance

Corpay stock traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $393.28. 1,047,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,377. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $355.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.35. Corpay has a 1 year low of $252.84 and a 1 year high of $405.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The corporate payments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 24.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Corpay will post 25.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Corpay news, insider Armando Lins Netto sold 70,476 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.13, for a total value of $24,816,713.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,274 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,969,913.62. This trade represents a 86.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven T. Stull sold 1,000 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.78, for a total value of $360,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,188,787.98. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 88,677 shares of company stock worth $31,304,091 over the last quarter. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corpay News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Corpay this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations: Corpay reported adjusted earnings of $7.00 per share, $0.42 above consensus, while revenue reached $1.34 billion versus the $1.30 billion analyst estimate. Management said revenue grew 21%, adjusted net income per share increased 36%, and organic revenue growth remained in the double digits for the fifth consecutive quarter. These results reinforce the company’s strong operating momentum. Corpay Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

Corpay reported adjusted earnings of $7.00 per share, $0.42 above consensus, while revenue reached $1.34 billion versus the $1.30 billion analyst estimate. Management said revenue grew 21%, adjusted net income per share increased 36%, and organic revenue growth remained in the double digits for the fifth consecutive quarter. These results reinforce the company’s strong operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: Corpay agreed to sell its non-core vehicle payments businesses —UK-based epyx and affiliated companies r2c Online and Business Gateway—to OEConnection. The divestiture could sharpen Corpay’s focus on its core corporate payments operations, simplify the portfolio and potentially provide additional capital for growth or debt reduction. Financial terms were not disclosed. Corpay Announces Agreement to Sell Non-Core Vehicle Payments Business

—UK-based epyx and affiliated companies r2c Online and Business Gateway—to OEConnection. The divestiture could sharpen Corpay’s focus on its core corporate payments operations, simplify the portfolio and potentially provide additional capital for growth or debt reduction. Financial terms were not disclosed. Neutral Sentiment: Corpay Cross-Border became the official foreign-exchange partner of Ultimate Sevens, a new global rugby sevens championship. The agreement should provide branding exposure and an opportunity to market Corpay’s currency-risk management and cross-border payment solutions, although the near-term financial impact is likely limited. Corpay Cross-Border Named the Official FX Partner of Ultimate Sevens

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corpay

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Corpay by 39.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,890 shares of the corporate payments company's stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Corpay by 30.4% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the corporate payments company's stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Corpay by 128.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,600 shares of the corporate payments company's stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Corpay by 16.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the corporate payments company's stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company's stock.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay is a global corporate payments company that provides businesses with a range of payment and expense management solutions. Its services are designed to help organizations manage payables, card programs, travel and fleet-related expenses, and cross-border transactions more efficiently.

The company serves customers across a variety of industries and geographies, offering software and payment tools that streamline accounts payable, vendor payments, and workforce payments. Corpay also provides specialized solutions for fleet management and international payments, helping businesses control costs and simplify financial operations.

Corpay operates as part of the broader financial technology and payment processing sector.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Corpay, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Corpay wasn't on the list.

While Corpay currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here