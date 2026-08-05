Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The corporate payments company reported $7.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.42, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.30 billion. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 24.60%.The company's revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.13 EPS. Corpay updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 7.050-7.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 27.150-27.550 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Corpay's conference call:

Strong Q2 performance: Revenue rose 21% to $1.34 billion, while Cash EPS increased 36% to a record $7.00. Organic revenue growth was 10%, led by 16% growth in Corporate Payments and 8% in Vehicle Payments.

Revenue rose 21% to $1.34 billion, while Cash EPS increased 36% to a record $7.00. Organic revenue growth was 10%, led by 16% growth in Corporate Payments and 8% in Vehicle Payments. Full-year guidance was raised: Corpay now expects 2026 revenue of approximately $5.31 billion and Cash EPS of $27.35, implying 17% revenue growth and 28% EPS growth. Management also projects about $1.8 billion in free cash flow and expects Q3 EPS of $7.15.

Corpay now expects 2026 revenue of approximately $5.31 billion and Cash EPS of $27.35, implying 17% revenue growth and 28% EPS growth. Management also projects about $1.8 billion in free cash flow and expects Q3 EPS of $7.15. Corporate Payments momentum remains strong: Customer spend increased 43% to $95 billion, sales grew roughly 40% in the segment, and Alpha integration is progressing with more than 80% of corporate volume migrated. Management expects mid-teens-plus organic growth in the second half.

Customer spend increased 43% to $95 billion, sales grew roughly 40% in the segment, and Alpha integration is progressing with more than 80% of corporate volume migrated. Management expects mid-teens-plus organic growth in the second half. Portfolio simplification and capital allocation are key priorities: Corpay plans to divest additional subscale businesses, beginning with epyx, and redeploy proceeds toward share repurchases or accretive acquisitions. The epyx sale is expected to reduce 2026 revenue by about $40 million but have no adjusted EPS impact.

Corpay plans to divest additional subscale businesses, beginning with epyx, and redeploy proceeds toward share repurchases or accretive acquisitions. The epyx sale is expected to reduce 2026 revenue by about $40 million but have no adjusted EPS impact. Regulatory and cost pressures remain: The company recorded a $100 million settlement charge related to an FTC matter, subject to final commission approval, while modestly higher credit losses and continued sales investment are expected to weigh on operating costs and second-half margins.

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Corpay Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of CPAY traded down $3.24 on Wednesday, hitting $393.28. 1,047,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,510. Corpay has a 1 year low of $252.84 and a 1 year high of $405.95. The stock's 50 day moving average is $356.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corpay

In other Corpay news, Director Steven T. Stull sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.78, for a total transaction of $360,780.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,188,787.98. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Armando Lins Netto sold 70,476 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.13, for a total value of $24,816,713.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,274 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,969,913.62. The trade was a 86.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 88,677 shares of company stock valued at $31,304,091 over the last quarter. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corpay

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Corpay by 4,700.0% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 96 shares of the corporate payments company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 125 shares of the corporate payments company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corpay by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the corporate payments company's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Corpay

Here are the key news stories impacting Corpay this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted earnings were $7.00 per share , exceeding the $6.58 analyst consensus and rising from $5.13 a year earlier. Revenue increased 21.5% year over year to $1.34 billion , also topping the $1.30 billion estimate. Management cited 21% revenue growth, 36% adjusted net income per share growth and double-digit organic revenue growth for the fifth consecutive quarter. Corpay Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

Second-quarter adjusted earnings were , exceeding the $6.58 analyst consensus and rising from $5.13 a year earlier. Revenue increased 21.5% year over year to , also topping the $1.30 billion estimate. Management cited 21% revenue growth, 36% adjusted net income per share growth and double-digit organic revenue growth for the fifth consecutive quarter. Positive Sentiment: Corpay provided better-than-expected third-quarter guidance, forecasting EPS of $7.05 to $7.25 versus the $6.96 consensus and revenue of approximately $1.4 billion versus expectations of $1.3 billion. Full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $27.15 to $27.55 also exceeded the $26.52 analyst estimate. Corpay Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Corpay provided better-than-expected third-quarter guidance, forecasting EPS of versus the $6.96 consensus and revenue of approximately versus expectations of $1.3 billion. Full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $27.15 to $27.55 also exceeded the $26.52 analyst estimate. Positive Sentiment: The company agreed to sell its non-core UK vehicle-payments businesses—epyx, r2c Online and Business Gateway—to OEConnection. The divestiture could allow Corpay to concentrate resources on its core corporate-payments operations, although financial terms were not disclosed. Corpay Announces Agreement to Sell Non-Core Vehicle Payments Business

The company agreed to sell its non-core UK vehicle-payments businesses—epyx, r2c Online and Business Gateway—to OEConnection. The divestiture could allow Corpay to concentrate resources on its core corporate-payments operations, although financial terms were not disclosed. Neutral Sentiment: Corpay also announced that its Cross-Border unit will become the official foreign-exchange partner of the new Ultimate Sevens rugby championship. The deal may support brand visibility and business development, but its near-term financial impact is likely limited. Corpay Cross-Border Named Official FX Partner

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Corpay in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $406.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corpay in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $388.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $383.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CPAY

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay is a global corporate payments company that provides businesses with a range of payment and expense management solutions. Its services are designed to help organizations manage payables, card programs, travel and fleet-related expenses, and cross-border transactions more efficiently.

The company serves customers across a variety of industries and geographies, offering software and payment tools that streamline accounts payable, vendor payments, and workforce payments. Corpay also provides specialized solutions for fleet management and international payments, helping businesses control costs and simplify financial operations.

Corpay operates as part of the broader financial technology and payment processing sector.

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