Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.050-7.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Corpay also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 27.150-27.550 EPS.

Get Corpay alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPAY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corpay from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $388.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Corpay in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $406.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corpay in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corpay has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $383.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Corpay

Corpay Stock Performance

NYSE:CPAY traded down $3.24 on Wednesday, reaching $393.28. 1,047,751 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,377. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.35. Corpay has a 52 week low of $252.84 and a 52 week high of $405.95.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The corporate payments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Corpay had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 38.68%. The business had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corpay will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Corpay news, insider Armando Lins Netto sold 70,476 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.13, for a total value of $24,816,713.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,274 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,969,913.62. The trade was a 86.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven T. Stull sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.78, for a total value of $360,780.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,188,787.98. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 88,677 shares of company stock valued at $31,304,091 in the last three months. 5.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Corpay

Here are the key news stories impacting Corpay this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations: Corpay reported adjusted earnings of $7.00 per share, $0.42 above consensus, while revenue reached $1.34 billion versus the $1.30 billion analyst estimate. Management said revenue grew 21%, adjusted net income per share increased 36%, and organic revenue growth remained in the double digits for the fifth consecutive quarter. These results reinforce the company’s strong operating momentum. Corpay Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

Corpay reported adjusted earnings of $7.00 per share, $0.42 above consensus, while revenue reached $1.34 billion versus the $1.30 billion analyst estimate. Management said revenue grew 21%, adjusted net income per share increased 36%, and organic revenue growth remained in the double digits for the fifth consecutive quarter. These results reinforce the company’s strong operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: Corpay agreed to sell its non-core vehicle payments businesses —UK-based epyx and affiliated companies r2c Online and Business Gateway—to OEConnection. The divestiture could sharpen Corpay’s focus on its core corporate payments operations, simplify the portfolio and potentially provide additional capital for growth or debt reduction. Financial terms were not disclosed. Corpay Announces Agreement to Sell Non-Core Vehicle Payments Business

—UK-based epyx and affiliated companies r2c Online and Business Gateway—to OEConnection. The divestiture could sharpen Corpay’s focus on its core corporate payments operations, simplify the portfolio and potentially provide additional capital for growth or debt reduction. Financial terms were not disclosed. Neutral Sentiment: Corpay Cross-Border became the official foreign-exchange partner of Ultimate Sevens, a new global rugby sevens championship. The agreement should provide branding exposure and an opportunity to market Corpay’s currency-risk management and cross-border payment solutions, although the near-term financial impact is likely limited. Corpay Cross-Border Named the Official FX Partner of Ultimate Sevens

Institutional Trading of Corpay

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Corpay by 4,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 96 shares of the corporate payments company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its stake in Corpay by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 125 shares of the corporate payments company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corpay by 144.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the corporate payments company's stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company's stock.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay is a global corporate payments company that provides businesses with a range of payment and expense management solutions. Its services are designed to help organizations manage payables, card programs, travel and fleet-related expenses, and cross-border transactions more efficiently.

The company serves customers across a variety of industries and geographies, offering software and payment tools that streamline accounts payable, vendor payments, and workforce payments. Corpay also provides specialized solutions for fleet management and international payments, helping businesses control costs and simplify financial operations.

Corpay operates as part of the broader financial technology and payment processing sector.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Corpay, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Corpay wasn't on the list.

While Corpay currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here