Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VTMX) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VTMX - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

VTMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

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Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Price Performance

NYSE VTMX opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average is $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.64. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $37.41.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 132.22% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $78.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1999 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta's dividend payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Corona Lorenzo Manuel Berho sold 53,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $187,413.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,771,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,491,428.67. The trade was a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Achutegui Juan Felipe Sottil sold 97,488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $340,233.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,254,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,376,878.80. This trade represents a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,401,672 shares of company stock worth $8,260,546 in the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 144,358 shares of the company's stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 86,328 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 6.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 321,442 shares of the company's stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.61% of the company's stock.

About Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, trading as VTMX on the New York Stock Exchange, is a Mexico-based real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of industrial properties. The company's portfolio primarily consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities tailored to multinational corporations, logistics operators and other businesses seeking modern, well-connected industrial space in Mexico.

Vesta's core business activities include the design and construction of build-to-suit projects, the leasing of speculative and multi-tenant properties, and sale-leaseback transactions that convert existing facilities into long-term lease arrangements.

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