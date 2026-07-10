Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VTMX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VTMX - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

VTMX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

In other Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta news, CFO Achutegui Juan Felipe Sottil sold 97,488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $340,233.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,254,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,376,878.80. This represents a 7.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Colmenares Sergio Raul Martin sold 34,239 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $117,097.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,156. The trade was a 95.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,384,697 shares of company stock worth $8,202,933.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 321,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 144,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 86,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.61% of the company's stock.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Price Performance

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average of $33.62. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $37.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.85. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 111.99% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $76.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.1999 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta's dividend payout ratio is 4.91%.

About Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, trading as VTMX on the New York Stock Exchange, is a Mexico-based real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of industrial properties. The company's portfolio primarily consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities tailored to multinational corporations, logistics operators and other businesses seeking modern, well-connected industrial space in Mexico.

Vesta's core business activities include the design and construction of build-to-suit projects, the leasing of speculative and multi-tenant properties, and sale-leaseback transactions that convert existing facilities into long-term lease arrangements.

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