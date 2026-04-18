Costamare Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th.

Costamare has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5%annually over the last three years. Costamare has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Costamare to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

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Costamare Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE CMRE opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.22. Costamare has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $18.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.14). Costamare had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $200.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $204.00 million. The firm's revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Costamare will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costamare

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Costamare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Costamare by 652.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,627 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Costamare by 204.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,897 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the third quarter worth $66,000. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc is a leading owner and manager of containerships, specializing in the acquisition, chartering and operation of modern container vessels. The company secures employment for its fleet under a mix of long‐term and short‐term agreements, providing vital capacity to major shipping lines and leveraging fixed-rate charters to support cash flow stability.

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Athens, Greece, Costamare has cultivated a disciplined approach to fleet renewal, often overseeing newbuild supervision and shipyard coordination to ensure vessels meet performance and environmental standards.

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