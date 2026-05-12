CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in CoStar Group stock on April 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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CoStar Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $97.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 548.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock's fifty day moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average is $55.34.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $896.73 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 0.74%.CoStar Group's revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $44.00 price target on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $58.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on CoStar Group

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Louise S. Sams purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.36 per share, with a total value of $48,360.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 20,409 shares in the company, valued at $986,979.24. This represents a 5.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance acquired 71,430 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,514,336.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,722,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $60,644,848. The trade was a 4.33% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company's stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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