Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Upgraded to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Get Cousins Properties alerts: Sign Up

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CUZ. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CUZ

Cousins Properties Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $31.56 on Friday. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 789.15, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $268.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.55 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The company's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-2.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 92.3% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Cousins Properties News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cousins Properties this week:

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated NYSE: CUZ is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of high-quality office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company focuses on urban infill and suburban markets across the Sun Belt, with a strong presence in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa. Its core activities encompass full-service property leasing, asset management and construction oversight, serving a diverse mix of corporate and institutional tenants.

Founded in 1958 as a privately held real estate concern, Cousins Properties completed its initial public offering in 1992.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cousins Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cousins Properties wasn't on the list.

While Cousins Properties currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here