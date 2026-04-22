CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PMTS. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CPI Card Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CPI Card Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of CPI Card Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CPI Card Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Card Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMTS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CPI Card Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 100.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 37.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.08% of the company's stock.

CPI Card Group Stock Performance

Shares of CPI Card Group stock opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.03. CPI Card Group has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $27.71. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.57.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $153.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.22 million. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 78.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that CPI Card Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group, Inc NASDAQ: PMTS is a leading provider of payment, identification and related credential solutions for financial institutions, governments and private enterprises. The company specializes in the design, manufacturing and personalization of secure plastic and metal cards, including EMV chip, magnetic-stripe and contactless cards. CPI Card Group also offers digital credentialing services and cloud-based card management tools that enable real-time controls, mobile wallet integration, fraud monitoring and analytics.

With a focus on security and innovation, CPI Card Group integrates advanced features such as holograms, microprinting, RFID/NFC technology and laser-engraved artwork into its card products.

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