CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Shares of CPS Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:CPSH - Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.14 and traded as low as $3.95. CPS Technologies shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 257,151 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPSH. Zacks Research raised shares of CPS Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded CPS Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded CPS Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Trading Up 4.1%

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). CPS Technologies had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $7.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that CPS Technologies Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tema ETFs LLC raised its holdings in CPS Technologies by 55,189.2% in the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 1,506,077 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,353 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,022,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $865,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,958 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.18% of the company's stock.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corp is a materials technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of advanced engineered composites and metal systems. The company develops bonded metal components, high-performance polymer composites and ceramic-to-metal brazed assemblies that address the demanding requirements of high-temperature, high-stress and high-frequency applications. CPS Technologies' product portfolio includes thermal management solutions, electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding materials, structural composites and electronic packaging substrates tailored for critical end markets.

Serving the aerospace, defense, electronics and energy industries, CPS Technologies works closely with original equipment manufacturers and system integrators to deliver custom materials solutions that reduce weight, improve thermal efficiency and enhance mechanical performance.

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