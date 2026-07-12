Crane (NYSE:CR) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Brokerages

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Buy" by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $226.3333.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CR. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Crane from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crane from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Crane from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th.

Get Crane alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on CR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Susan D. Lynch acquired 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $177.38 per share, with a total value of $26,607.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 370 shares in the company, valued at $65,630.60. This represents a 68.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Crane in the second quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company's stock.

Crane Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:CR traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.15. The company's stock had a trading volume of 253,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $159.58 and a fifty-two week high of $226.46. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $196.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.21. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.The firm had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Crane's revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Crane's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.35%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Crane, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Crane wasn't on the list.

While Crane currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here