Crane (NYSE:CR) Trading Down 7.6% - Here's Why

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $211.54 and last traded at $209.0480. Approximately 96,935 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 503,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.34.

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Key Headlines Impacting Crane

Here are the key news stories impacting Crane this week:

Positive Sentiment: Crane exceeded quarterly expectations and raised guidance. Second-quarter adjusted EPS was $1.79, beating the $1.68 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $724.7 million versus expectations of $708.5 million. Management raised full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $6.85-$7.05 from $6.65-$6.85, above the current $6.79 consensus. Crane Company Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full Year Adjusted EPS Guidance

Second-quarter adjusted EPS was $1.79, beating the $1.68 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $724.7 million versus expectations of $708.5 million. Management raised full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $6.85-$7.05 from $6.65-$6.85, above the current $6.79 consensus. Positive Sentiment: Growth was broad-based and profitability improved. Sales increased 25.6% year over year, operating profit rose 40.2% to $144.3 million, and operating margin expanded 210 basis points to 19.9%. Aerospace & Advanced Technologies sales grew 31.3%, while Process Flow Technologies sales increased 20.9%. Backlog stood at $1.887 billion at June 30, providing visibility into future revenue. Crane raises outlook after Q2 sales climb 25.6%

Sales increased 25.6% year over year, operating profit rose 40.2% to $144.3 million, and operating margin expanded 210 basis points to 19.9%. Aerospace & Advanced Technologies sales grew 31.3%, while Process Flow Technologies sales increased 20.9%. Backlog stood at $1.887 billion at June 30, providing visibility into future revenue. Positive Sentiment: The quarterly dividend was maintained. Crane declared a $0.255-per-share dividend, payable September 9 to shareholders of record August 31. The payment represents an annualized $1.02 per share and an approximately 0.5% yield. Crane dividend announcement

Crane declared a $0.255-per-share dividend, payable September 9 to shareholders of record August 31. The payment represents an annualized $1.02 per share and an approximately 0.5% yield. Neutral Sentiment: Recent insider activity has been favorable overall, with six purchases and one sale reported over the past six months, including purchases by CEO Max Mitchell and other executives. While supportive of management confidence, the transactions are relatively small compared with Crane’s market capitalization.

Recent insider activity has been favorable overall, with six purchases and one sale reported over the past six months, including purchases by CEO Max Mitchell and other executives. While supportive of management confidence, the transactions are relatively small compared with Crane’s market capitalization. Negative Sentiment: At roughly 27.5 times earnings and near its 52-week high, Crane’s valuation leaves less room for disappointment. Investors may also be weighing whether the guidance increase fully reflects the strong quarterly growth, contributing to the stock’s weaker reaction despite the earnings beat.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crane from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Crane from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Crane from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CR

Crane Price Performance

The business's 50-day moving average price is $206.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $724.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Crane's revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.050 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Crane's dividend payout ratio is presently 18.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other Crane news, Director Susan D. Lynch acquired 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $177.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,630.60. This represents a 68.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Crane

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 289,020.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,855,409 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,448,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852,692 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Crane by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,993,123 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $552,022,000 after purchasing an additional 48,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,509,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crane by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,679 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $169,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Crane by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,961 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $144,622,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company's stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

Further Reading

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