Crane to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:CR)

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

Crane has a payout ratio of 16.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Crane to earn $8.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

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Crane Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $214.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.66. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. Crane has a 12-month low of $159.58 and a 12-month high of $230.50.

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $724.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $708.46 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.The firm's revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Crane this week:

Positive Sentiment: Crane reported second-quarter sales of $724.7 million , up 25.6% year over year and ahead of the $708.5 million consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS of $1.79 also exceeded expectations by $0.11. Crane quarterly earnings report

Crane reported second-quarter sales of , up 25.6% year over year and ahead of the $708.5 million consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS of $1.79 also exceeded expectations by $0.11. Positive Sentiment: Operating profit increased 40.2% to $144.3 million, while the operating margin expanded 210 basis points to 19.9%. Aerospace & Advanced Technologies sales rose 31.3%, and Process Flow Technologies sales climbed 20.9%.

Operating profit increased 40.2% to $144.3 million, while the operating margin expanded 210 basis points to 19.9%. Aerospace & Advanced Technologies sales rose 31.3%, and Process Flow Technologies sales climbed 20.9%. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $6.85–$7.05 from $6.65–$6.85, slightly above the $6.79 analyst consensus. Backlog totaled $1.887 billion at quarter-end. Crane raises outlook after Q2 sales climb

Management raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to from $6.65–$6.85, slightly above the $6.79 analyst consensus. Backlog totaled $1.887 billion at quarter-end. Neutral Sentiment: Crane declared a quarterly dividend of $0.255 per share , payable September 9 to shareholders of record August 31. The annualized payout is $1.02, representing a yield of approximately 0.5%.

Crane declared a quarterly dividend of , payable September 9 to shareholders of record August 31. The annualized payout is $1.02, representing a yield of approximately 0.5%. Negative Sentiment: The guidance increase was modest relative to the company’s strong quarterly growth, potentially disappointing investors given Crane’s elevated valuation of roughly 28 times earnings and its recent trading near the upper end of its annual range.

About Crane

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

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