Credicorp (BAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $7.31 per share and revenue of $1.8235 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

Get Credicorp alerts: Sign Up

Credicorp Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $394.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Credicorp has a 52-week low of $230.45 and a 52-week high of $413.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $376.68 and a 200 day moving average of $351.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAP shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Credicorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Credicorp from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Credicorp from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Credicorp from $408.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $329.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $384.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Credicorp

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Alejandro Perez-Reyes sold 1,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total value of $362,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $588,937.50. This represents a 38.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diego Antonio Cavero sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,933. This trade represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OpenArc Corporate Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 565 shares of the bank's stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Credicorp by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 717 shares of the bank's stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. NYSE: BAP is a Lima-based financial services holding company that operates a diversified group of banking, insurance, and investment businesses. Established in the mid-1990s, Credicorp's principal subsidiaries include Banco de Crédito del Perú (BCP), Mibanco (microfinance), Credicorp Capital (investment banking and asset management) and Pacífico Seguros (insurance). The company serves retail, commercial and corporate clients and is one of the largest financial conglomerates in Peru.

Through Banco de Crédito del Perú and its retail network, Credicorp provides a full suite of banking products including deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgages, payment and transaction services, and digital banking solutions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Credicorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Credicorp wasn't on the list.

While Credicorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here