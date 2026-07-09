Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Sells 3,790 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 3,790 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.71, for a total transaction of $980,510.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 140,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,312,018.18. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.06, for a total transaction of $6,684,150.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $7,420,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.94, for a total transaction of $7,450,850.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.69, for a total transaction of $6,783,975.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.53, for a total value of $7,137,075.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total value of $4,922,225.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $4,931,575.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total value of $5,170,550.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total value of $4,333,450.00.

On Friday, April 10th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $3,251,875.00.

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Credo Technology Group Trading Up 2.7%

CRDO traded up $6.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $265.65. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,866,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,843,945. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.09. The stock has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.12, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.20. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $86.49 and a twelve month high of $308.67.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 35.37%.The company had revenue of $437.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 157.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,585,229 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,386,449,000 after acquiring an additional 59,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,486,320 shares of the company's stock worth $645,537,000 after purchasing an additional 849,654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862,041 shares of the company's stock worth $555,117,000 after purchasing an additional 184,676 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 239,024.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,598,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $517,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,064,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $283,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company's stock.

Credo Technology Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CRDO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $263.11.

View Our Latest Report on Credo Technology Group

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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