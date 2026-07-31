CRH (NYSE:CRH) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the construction company's stock. Truist Financial's price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.91% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRH. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded CRH from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CRH from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CRH from $149.00 to $165.60 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $140.47.

Get CRH alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on CRH

CRH Price Performance

NYSE CRH opened at $96.36 on Friday. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $93.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.55. The stock's 50-day moving average is $105.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.47. The firm has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. CRH had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.65%.The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CRH will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 1,835.3% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 329 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in CRH by 51.2% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CRH this week:

Positive Sentiment: CRH reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $10.8 billion, up 6% year over year, supported by favorable pricing, resilient underlying demand and acquisitions. Net income rose 13% to $1.5 billion. CRH Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

CRH reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $10.8 billion, up 6% year over year, supported by favorable pricing, resilient underlying demand and acquisitions. Net income rose 13% to $1.5 billion. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings of $2.21 per share exceeded the $2.02 analyst consensus, while revenue of $10.78 billion also surpassed estimates of $10.68 billion. Earnings increased from $1.94 per share in the year-ago quarter. CRH Quarterly Earnings Results

Adjusted earnings of $2.21 per share exceeded the $2.02 analyst consensus, while revenue of $10.78 billion also surpassed estimates of $10.68 billion. Earnings increased from $1.94 per share in the year-ago quarter. Positive Sentiment: Management outlined 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $8.1 billion to $8.5 billion and said it is advancing its Arcosa transaction, which carries a targeted $175 million in synergies. Infrastructure-related demand and acquisitions remain important growth drivers. CRH EBITDA Guidance and Arcosa Deal

Management outlined 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $8.1 billion to $8.5 billion and said it is advancing its Arcosa transaction, which carries a targeted $175 million in synergies. Infrastructure-related demand and acquisitions remain important growth drivers. Neutral Sentiment: CRH’s performance benefited from pricing and demand across its building-materials operations, with infrastructure, data-center and other nonresidential activity helping offset softer housing markets.

CRH’s performance benefited from pricing and demand across its building-materials operations, with infrastructure, data-center and other nonresidential activity helping offset softer housing markets. Negative Sentiment: FY 2026 EPS guidance of $5.60-$6.05 has a midpoint of $5.83, modestly below the approximately $5.95 analyst consensus. That outlook may be the main reason the stock is lower despite the quarterly earnings and revenue beats. CRH Q2 Earnings and Guidance

FY 2026 EPS guidance of $5.60-$6.05 has a midpoint of $5.83, modestly below the approximately $5.95 analyst consensus. That outlook may be the main reason the stock is lower despite the quarterly earnings and revenue beats. Negative Sentiment: Subdued residential activity remains a drag on some segments, while the large Arcosa transaction introduces execution, integration and regulatory risks before its expected completion.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CRH, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CRH wasn't on the list.

While CRH currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here