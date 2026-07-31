Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

CRH has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. CRH has a payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CRH to earn $6.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Get CRH alerts: Sign Up

CRH Price Performance

CRH stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.94. 2,924,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,909,327. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.47. CRH has a 12 month low of $93.58 and a 12 month high of $131.55. The firm has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.65%.The company's revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CRH will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the construction company's stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of CRH by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the construction company's stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 51.2% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the construction company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company's stock.

About CRH

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CRH, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CRH wasn't on the list.

While CRH currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here