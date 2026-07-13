Croda International (LON:CRDA) Insider Steve Foots Buys 5 Shares

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA - Get Free Report) insider Steve Foots purchased 5 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,859 per share, with a total value of £142.95.

Steve Foots also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Steve Foots acquired 5 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,965 per share, for a total transaction of £148.25.

On Monday, May 11th, Steve Foots bought 5 shares of Croda International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,850 per share, with a total value of £142.50.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Steve Foots sold 73 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,840, for a total transaction of £2,073.20.

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Croda International Stock Performance

Shares of CRDA stock traded up GBX 3 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,900. 625,996 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,506,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. Croda International Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,426.77 and a 12 month high of GBX 3,312. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,958.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,884.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Croda International from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,000 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 3,000 price objective on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Croda International to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 3,280 to GBX 3,350 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 3,140.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRDA

Croda International Company Profile

Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world. Sustainability is a core part of the Groups strategy with a commitment to be Climate, Land and People positive by 2030.

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