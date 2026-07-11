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Croda International (LON:CRDA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 11, 2026
Croda International logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Croda International shares moved above their 200-day moving average, trading as high as GBX 2,901 and last changing hands at GBX 2,897.
  • Analysts remain mixed on the stock, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,140. Recent updates included Jefferies keeping a hold rating, Morgan Stanley upgrading to overweight, and Deutsche Bank trimming its target while maintaining hold.
  • Company data showed a market cap of £4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.25, while insider activity was limited, including a small share sale by insider Steve Foots.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,883.42 and traded as high as GBX 2,901. Croda International shares last traded at GBX 2,897, with a volume of 327,205 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 3,000 target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Croda International to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 3,280 to GBX 3,350 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,000 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 3,140.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRDA

Croda International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,958.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,883.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Croda International news, insider Steve Foots sold 73 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,840, for a total value of £2,073.20. Insiders acquired 15 shares of company stock valued at $43,900 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

About Croda International

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world. Sustainability is a core part of the Groups strategy with a commitment to be Climate, Land and People positive by 2030.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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