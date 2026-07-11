Croda International (LON:CRDA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,883.42 and traded as high as GBX 2,901. Croda International shares last traded at GBX 2,897, with a volume of 327,205 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 3,000 target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Croda International to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 3,280 to GBX 3,350 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,000 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 3,140.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRDA

Croda International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,958.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,883.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Croda International news, insider Steve Foots sold 73 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,840, for a total value of £2,073.20. Insiders acquired 15 shares of company stock valued at $43,900 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

About Croda International

Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world. Sustainability is a core part of the Groups strategy with a commitment to be Climate, Land and People positive by 2030.

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