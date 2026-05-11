Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01, Zacks reports. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%.

Here are the key takeaways from Cronos Group's conference call:

Record financial performance: Cronos reported Q1 net revenue of CAD 45.2M (+40% YoY) and record gross profit of CAD 19.2M (+39% YoY) with adjusted EBITDA of CAD 5.1M, the second-highest in company history.

Cronos reported Q1 net revenue of CAD 45.2M (+40% YoY) and record gross profit of CAD 19.2M (+39% YoY) with adjusted EBITDA of CAD 5.1M, the second-highest in company history. Spinach market leadership: The Spinach brand captured #1 positions in vapes (9.8% total vape share and 11.1% cartridge share) and edibles (20.8% total, gummies 22.7%), with PUFFERZ reaching #2 in all-in-one vapes just four months after launch.

The Spinach brand captured #1 positions in vapes (9.8% total vape share and 11.1% cartridge share) and edibles (20.8% total, gummies 22.7%), with PUFFERZ reaching #2 in all-in-one vapes just four months after launch. Strong international momentum and M&A: Cronos Israel grew 53% YoY (ninth consecutive record quarter) and other international markets grew 97% YoY, and management expects the CanAdelaar acquisition (Netherlands market leader) to close in summer 2026 to scale its European footprint.

Cronos Israel grew 53% YoY (ninth consecutive record quarter) and other international markets grew 97% YoY, and management expects the CanAdelaar acquisition (Netherlands market leader) to close in summer 2026 to scale its European footprint. Robust balance sheet and capital return: The company has no debt, CAD 822M in cash and equivalents, and the board authorized a renewed CAD 50M share repurchase program to deploy capital across growth, buybacks, and M&A.

The company has no debt, CAD 822M in cash and equivalents, and the board authorized a renewed CAD 50M share repurchase program to deploy capital across growth, buybacks, and M&A. Cost and timing pressures: Operating expenses rose to CAD 20.5M (up CAD 3.3M YoY) partly due to CanAdelaar transaction costs, cash decreased CAD 10M in the quarter after CAD 17M of repurchases, and the CanAdelaar long-stop date was extended as a precaution, introducing execution and timing risk.

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Cronos Group Price Performance

Shares of CRON traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,947,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,457. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -270.23 and a beta of 0.87. The stock's 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cronos Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 5,733.0% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 10,966 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,778 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 323.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 18,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.71% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cronos Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $2.30 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $2.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRON

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc is a Canadian cannabinoid company dedicated to the cultivation, production and distribution of cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD) products for both medical and adult-use markets. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, the company manages operations that span the full cannabis value chain, including breeding, greenhouse cultivation, extraction, product formulation and packaging. Cronos Group's business model emphasizes innovation in product development and scalability in manufacturing to meet evolving regulatory and consumer demands.

The company's branded portfolio includes Peace Naturals, which focuses on pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis; Spinach, a line of adult-use cannabis oils and tinctures; and Cove, a range of wellness-oriented CBD offerings.

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