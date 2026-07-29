CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to post earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $731.4450 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $841.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.31 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%. On average, analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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CrossAmerica Partners Price Performance

CAPL stock opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $837.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.29. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $23.34. The firm's 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.86.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. CrossAmerica Partners's payout ratio is 140.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAPL. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research cut CrossAmerica Partners from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on CAPL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC increased its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 107,873 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,394 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,467 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,632 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 22.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 199,041 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37,093 shares in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP NYSE: CAPL is a publicly traded master limited partnership engaged in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels across the United States. The company procures, transports and stores refined petroleum products including gasoline, diesel fuel, kerosene, heating oil and select renewable fuel blends. Through its integrated network of pipelines, terminals and truck fleets, CrossAmerica Partners supplies fuel to a broad base of customers, including convenience stores, supermarket chains, travel centers and independent marketers.

Formed in 2014 as a spin-off of Sunoco's wholesale fuel business, CrossAmerica Partners acquired refined petroleum distribution assets and entered into long-term supply agreements designed to deliver stable, fee-based revenues.

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