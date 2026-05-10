Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.9286.

CCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Crown from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Crown from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Crown from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Get Crown alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on Crown

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total transaction of $801,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 451,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,196,829.50. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 29,734 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total value of $3,413,463.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,108,369.60. The trade was a 25.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 52,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,363 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Crown by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,838 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Crown by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,977,123 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $198,186,000 after acquiring an additional 32,112 shares in the last quarter. SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,291,000. Finally, Regents Gate Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Crown by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 104,999 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 77,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company's stock.

Crown Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of CCK stock opened at $101.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.65. Crown has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $116.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.44 and a 200 day moving average of $103.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.03 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.Crown's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Crown's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.29%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Crown, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Crown wasn't on the list.

While Crown currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here