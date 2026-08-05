Crown (NYSE:CCK) Sets New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $122.00 and last traded at $121.5140, with a volume of 105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.66.

Get Crown alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCK. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Crown from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crown from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $128.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCK

Crown Trading Down 1.1%

The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.93.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.33. Crown had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 5.91%.The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Crown has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Crown's payout ratio is 20.14%.

Insider Activity at Crown

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,787,350. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $158,288,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $127,230,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,550 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $333,197,000 after acquiring an additional 933,938 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Crown by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,526,983 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $363,173,000 after acquiring an additional 886,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Crown by 542.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 858,275 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $88,377,000 after purchasing an additional 724,620 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Crown, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Crown wasn't on the list.

While Crown currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here