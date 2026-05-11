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CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Hits New 52-Week Low - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
CSL logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • CSL Limited ADR hit a new 52-week low on Monday, trading as low as $17.7765 before last changing hands at $18.1350, well below its previous close of $21.81.
  • Royal Bank of Canada downgraded the stock from “moderate buy” to “hold,” adding to a mixed analyst picture that currently shows a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy.”
  • Shares remain under pressure versus longer-term trends, with the stock trading far below its 50-day moving average of $25.99 and 200-day moving average of $47.75.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

CSL Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CSLLY - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.7765 and last traded at $18.1350, with a volume of 2722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded CSL from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSL presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSL

CSL Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.75.

CSL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSL Limited OTCMKTS: CSLLY is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Melbourne, Australia that develops, manufactures and delivers a range of plasma-derived and recombinant therapeutics, vaccines and related services. Its principal businesses include CSL Behring, which focuses on specialty biotherapies for bleeding disorders, immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema and other serious conditions; Seqirus, an influenza vaccine company formed following CSL's acquisition of Novartis' influenza vaccine business; and CSL Plasma, a network of plasma collection centers that supplies the raw material for many of its therapies.

The company's product portfolio spans immunoglobulins, clotting factor concentrates, albumin and other protein-based treatments used in the management of chronic and acute rare diseases, as well as seasonal and pandemic influenza vaccines.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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