CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW) Given New $332.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $313.00 to $332.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the basic materials company's stock. Truist Financial's target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.98% from the company's previous close.

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Several other research analysts have also commented on CSW. Zacks Research lowered CSW Industrials from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CSW Industrials from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CSW Industrials from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $342.43.

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CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of CSW traded up $19.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $338.70. 32,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,406. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 0.83. CSW Industrials has a 1-year low of $230.45 and a 1-year high of $340.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.16 and a 200-day moving average of $283.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.70.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.18. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.34%.The company had revenue of $350.65 million during the quarter. The company's quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.52, for a total value of $419,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,100 shares in the company, valued at $19,314,832. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company's stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

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