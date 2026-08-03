CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $313.00 to $332.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. CSW Industrials traded as high as $337.50 and last traded at $337.31, with a volume of 26455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $318.93.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded CSW Industrials from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CSW Industrials from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $342.43.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.52, for a total value of $419,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,100 shares in the company, valued at $19,314,832. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company's stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 6.5%

The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.22.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.18. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.34%.The company had revenue of $350.65 million during the quarter. The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. CSW Industrials's payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

Further Reading

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