CSX (CSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect CSX to post earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $3.8738 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 21.55%.The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CSX to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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CSX Stock Up 0.6%

CSX stock opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.39. CSX has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $50.31. The company has a market cap of $92.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. CSX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $49.10.

View Our Latest Report on CSX

Insider Activity

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 10,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $464,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 353,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,430,015.30. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin S. Boone sold 136,708 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $6,384,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 208,622 shares in the company, valued at $9,742,647.40. This trade represents a 39.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth $67,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CSX this week:

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation is a leading North American transportation company that provides rail-based freight services and supply-chain solutions. Its operating subsidiary, CSX Transportation, moves a wide range of goods for customers across multiple industries, using a combination of long-haul rail service, intermodal operations and terminal and yard services. The company focuses on delivering efficient, reliable freight transportation between major production centers, consumption markets and port gateways.

CSX's freight portfolio includes intermodal containers and trailers, bulk commodities, industrial products and specialized unit trains.

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