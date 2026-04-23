CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the transportation company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.00% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CSX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.50 to $45.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.02.

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CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.72. 4,206,503 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,410,572. The firm's 50-day moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average is $38.02. The company has a market capitalization of $85.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. CSX has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. CSX's revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSX

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 25,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 146,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,901,165.80. This trade represents a 20.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Fortune sold 31,456 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $1,215,774.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 82,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,614.10. This represents a 27.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 188,123 shares of company stock worth $7,454,854 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in CSX by 3.2% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 74,410 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 405,828 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $13,242,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,294 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CSX this week:

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation is a leading North American transportation company that provides rail-based freight services and supply-chain solutions. Its operating subsidiary, CSX Transportation, moves a wide range of goods for customers across multiple industries, using a combination of long-haul rail service, intermodal operations and terminal and yard services. The company focuses on delivering efficient, reliable freight transportation between major production centers, consumption markets and port gateways.

CSX's freight portfolio includes intermodal containers and trailers, bulk commodities, industrial products and specialized unit trains.

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