CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) Short Interest Update

CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS - Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,098,310 shares, an increase of 77.0% from the June 15th total of 620,528 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,116 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTS

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of CTS by 29.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CTS by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,036 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in CTS during the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CTS by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,113 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTS Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CTS stock opened at $59.45 on Friday. CTS has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $69.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04.

CTS (NYSE:CTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. CTS had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 12.46%.The firm had revenue of $139.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.83 million. CTS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CTS will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. CTS's payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTS shares. Zacks Research downgraded CTS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of CTS in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTS

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation NYSE: CTS is a global manufacturer and supplier of electronic components and sensors, headquartered in Lisle, Illinois. Established in 1896 as the Chicago Telephone Supply Company, the firm has evolved over more than a century to become a diversified provider of high-precision products for a wide range of end markets.

The company's core business encompasses the design, development and production of sensors and actuators, frequency control devices such as quartz crystals and filters, multilayer ceramic capacitors, and inductive components.

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