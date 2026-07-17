CTS (NYSE:CTS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.25 and traded as high as $59.89. CTS shares last traded at $59.45, with a volume of 188,926 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTS. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of CTS in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of CTS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CTS presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTS

CTS Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The business's 50-day moving average price is $63.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.25.

CTS (NYSE:CTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. CTS had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $139.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.83 million. CTS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CTS Corporation will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. CTS's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CTS by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CTS by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,036 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CTS by 12.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,113 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company's stock.

About CTS

CTS Corporation NYSE: CTS is a global manufacturer and supplier of electronic components and sensors, headquartered in Lisle, Illinois. Established in 1896 as the Chicago Telephone Supply Company, the firm has evolved over more than a century to become a diversified provider of high-precision products for a wide range of end markets.

The company's core business encompasses the design, development and production of sensors and actuators, frequency control devices such as quartz crystals and filters, multilayer ceramic capacitors, and inductive components.

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