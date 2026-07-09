CTS (NYSE:CTS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.59 and traded as high as $59.29. CTS shares last traded at $59.0240, with a volume of 223,633 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CTS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of CTS in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research lowered CTS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CTS presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTS

CTS Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.71 and a 200 day moving average of $54.59.

CTS (NYSE:CTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $139.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.83 million. CTS had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 12.46%.CTS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS Corporation will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. CTS's payout ratio is 6.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in CTS by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in CTS by 308.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CTS by 11.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,036 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CTS during the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 12.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,113 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CTS

CTS Corporation NYSE: CTS is a global manufacturer and supplier of electronic components and sensors, headquartered in Lisle, Illinois. Established in 1896 as the Chicago Telephone Supply Company, the firm has evolved over more than a century to become a diversified provider of high-precision products for a wide range of end markets.

The company's core business encompasses the design, development and production of sensors and actuators, frequency control devices such as quartz crystals and filters, multilayer ceramic capacitors, and inductive components.

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