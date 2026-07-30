CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 11.84%. CubeSmart's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. CubeSmart updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.640-0.660 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 2.540-2.600 EPS.

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CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,729,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,525. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.49.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. CubeSmart's dividend payout ratio is currently 149.30%.

Key CubeSmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting CubeSmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: CubeSmart declared a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share, equivalent to an annualized $2.12 payout and an approximately 5.0% yield. The dividend supports the stock’s appeal to income-focused REIT investors. CubeSmart dividend announcement

CubeSmart declared a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share, equivalent to an annualized $2.12 payout and an approximately 5.0% yield. The dividend supports the stock’s appeal to income-focused REIT investors. Neutral Sentiment: Management provided third-quarter 2026 EPS guidance of $0.64–$0.66 and full-year guidance of $2.54–$2.60. Both ranges include analyst consensus estimates of $0.65 and $2.58, respectively, suggesting no major change to expectations. CubeSmart second-quarter results

Management provided third-quarter 2026 EPS guidance of $0.64–$0.66 and full-year guidance of $2.54–$2.60. Both ranges include analyst consensus estimates of $0.65 and $2.58, respectively, suggesting no major change to expectations. Neutral Sentiment: A comparison of CubeSmart with Host Hotels framed both as potential value investments in the REIT sector, but did not identify a decisive new catalyst for CUBE. HST versus CUBE value comparison

A comparison of CubeSmart with Host Hotels framed both as potential value investments in the REIT sector, but did not identify a decisive new catalyst for CUBE. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter funds from operations (FFO), a key REIT performance measure, came in at $0.63 per share, below the $0.64 consensus estimate and down from $0.65 a year earlier. Revenue increased only 1.5% year over year, reinforcing concerns about slower operating growth. CubeSmart second-quarter FFO results

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,739,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $98,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,993 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,283,952 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $174,185,000 after buying an additional 1,143,464 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 259.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 722,037 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,029,000 after buying an additional 521,084 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,916,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,134 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $39,624,000 after buying an additional 401,343 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE Stock is a Smart Pullback Play

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CubeSmart from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.42.

Read Our Latest Report on CubeSmart

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company's portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart's facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

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