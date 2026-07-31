Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Given New $176.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "sector perform" rating on the bank's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.67% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CFR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $157.00.

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Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 1.9%

CFR stock traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.56. 404,648 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,516. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $150.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $119.00 and a one year high of $169.09.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.86%.The company had revenue of $608.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 837 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $124,118.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,712 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,885,062.48. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the bank's stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,134 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the bank's stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the bank's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,921 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company's stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cullen/Frost Bankers this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. Cullen/Frost reported diluted EPS of $2.70, up from $2.39 a year earlier and above the roughly $2.53–$2.55 analyst consensus. Revenue reached approximately $608.7 million versus estimates of $589.7 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Cullen/Frost reported diluted EPS of $2.70, up from $2.39 a year earlier and above the roughly $2.53–$2.55 analyst consensus. Revenue reached approximately $608.7 million versus estimates of $589.7 million. Positive Sentiment: Core banking trends were strong. Tax-equivalent net interest income increased 4.3% year over year to $470.1 million, non-interest income rose 9.4% to $128.3 million, and average loans grew 7.4% to $22.6 billion. Management also highlighted a record loan pipeline and improved credit quality, helping offset higher operating expenses. Cullen/Frost Q2 Earnings Beat

Tax-equivalent net interest income increased 4.3% year over year to $470.1 million, non-interest income rose 9.4% to $128.3 million, and average loans grew 7.4% to $22.6 billion. Management also highlighted a record loan pipeline and improved credit quality, helping offset higher operating expenses. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised their targets. Stephens increased its target from $169 to $183 and maintained an “overweight” rating, while Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted its target from $165 to $175 and assigned an “outperform” rating. Analyst Price Target Reports

Stephens increased its target from $169 to $183 and maintained an “overweight” rating, while Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted its target from $165 to $175 and assigned an “outperform” rating. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns remain supportive. Cullen/Frost declared a quarterly common-stock dividend of $1.03 per share, representing an annualized yield of approximately 2.5%, and repurchased about 655,000 shares for $90 million during the quarter. Cullen/Frost Reports Second Quarter Results

Cullen/Frost declared a quarterly common-stock dividend of $1.03 per share, representing an annualized yield of approximately 2.5%, and repurchased about 655,000 shares for $90 million during the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Broker sentiment is mixed. Despite the recent target increases, the overall brokerage consensus remains “Hold,” suggesting investors may view the strong results as partly reflected in CFR’s valuation. Cullen/Frost Receives Average Hold Recommendation

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is the holding company for Frost Bank, a Texas-chartered financial institution whose origins date back to 1868 in San Antonio. As one of the oldest banking organizations in the state, it offers a broad range of services to individuals, small and large businesses, and institutional clients. Core banking activities include commercial lending, deposit services, cash management and trade finance, while consumer products cover residential mortgages, personal lines of credit and home equity loans.

Beyond traditional banking, the company provides comprehensive treasury and equipment leasing solutions tailored to support working capital and capital expenditure requirements.

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