Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Raised to "Sell" at Wall Street Zen

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CURB. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Curbline Properties in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Curbline Properties from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Curbline Properties in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.78.

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Curbline Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Curbline Properties stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Curbline Properties has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The firm's 50 day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.23. Curbline Properties had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company's revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Curbline Properties will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Curbline Properties news, EVP Conor Fennerty sold 55,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $1,674,089.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 153,909 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,675,755.42. This trade represents a 26.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 43.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,595 shares of the company's stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Curbline Properties by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,529 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Curbline Properties by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 727,420 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,596,000 after buying an additional 77,322 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Curbline Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $4,025,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Curbline Properties by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 51,984 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 19,204 shares during the period.

Curbline Properties Company Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

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