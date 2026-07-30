Currys (LON:CURY) Sets New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Currys plc (LON:CURY - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 169.50 and last traded at GBX 168.90, with a volume of 47152398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 168.

Get Currys alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CURY. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Currys from GBX 168 to GBX 184 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 155 price target on shares of Currys in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Currys to an "outperform" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 180 to GBX 165 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 210 target price on shares of Currys in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Currys currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 178.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CURY

Currys Stock Up 0.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.53. The company's 50-day moving average is GBX 155.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 144.15.

Currys (LON:CURY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 2nd. The company reported GBX 13.40 EPS for the quarter. Currys had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Currys plc will post 9.5199569 EPS for the current year.

Currys announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bruce Marsh sold 937,215 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165, for a total value of £1,546,404.75. Also, insider Alex Baldock sold 1,742,877 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165, for a total value of £2,875,747.05. 15.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Currys

Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800 stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us. In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece. In each of these markets we are the market leader, employing 28,000 capable and committed colleagues. Our full range of services and support makes it easy for our customers to discover, choose, afford and enjoy the right technology for them, throughout their lives.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Currys, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Currys wasn't on the list.

While Currys currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here