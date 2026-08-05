Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.65 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 0.70%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.440-1.501 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Cushman & Wakefield's conference call:

Strong second-quarter performance: Revenue rose 11% to $2.8 billion, adjusted EBITDA increased 13% to $184 million, and adjusted EPS grew 17% to $0.35, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of double-digit adjusted EPS growth.

Revenue rose 11% to $2.8 billion, adjusted EBITDA increased 13% to $184 million, and adjusted EPS grew 17% to $0.35, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of double-digit adjusted EPS growth. Cushman & Wakefield raised its 2026 outlook, now expecting revenue growth at the mid-to-high end of its 6%–8% range and adjusted EPS growth of 18%–23% , up from the prior 15%–20% target.

, up from the prior 15%–20% target. Leasing was a major growth driver, increasing 27% globally and 35% in the Americas, while global capital-markets revenue declined 1% amid softness in U.S. office and midsize multifamily transactions. Management described early third-quarter capital-markets activity as broadly improved but said EMEA leasing remains pressured by macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty.

The company continued strengthening its balance sheet, reducing net leverage to 3.0 times from 3.7 times a year ago, repaying approximately $650 million of debt since the start of 2024, and ending the quarter with $1.5 billion of liquidity.

Growth investments are gaining traction, including project management revenue growth of more than 20% and data-center-related revenue growth of 83% year to date. Management highlighted further organic expansion and potential acquisitions in data-center services, while also retaining the flexibility to pursue broader accretive M&A or return capital to shareholders.

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Cushman & Wakefield Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE CWK traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,403. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cushman & Wakefield

In related news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 24,828 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $328,971.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 70,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,107. The trade was a 25.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Cushman & Wakefield

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 126.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4,473.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,241 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 85.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CWK shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global commercial real estate services firm headquartered in Chicago. The company provides a wide range of services to occupiers and investors, specializing in transaction management, property management, facilities management and project management. Its clientele spans corporate occupiers, landlords, investors and government entities seeking solutions to optimize their real estate portfolios and operations.

The firm's core offerings include leasing advisory for office, industrial, retail and multifamily properties, as well as capital markets advice on acquisitions, dispositions and debt and equity placements.

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