Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

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A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CWK

Insider Activity at Cushman & Wakefield

In other news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 24,828 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $328,971.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 70,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,107. The trade was a 25.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,464 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the company's stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,108 shares of the company's stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,029 shares of the company's stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,040 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of CWK stock opened at $13.49 on Thursday. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 0.70%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global commercial real estate services firm headquartered in Chicago. The company provides a wide range of services to occupiers and investors, specializing in transaction management, property management, facilities management and project management. Its clientele spans corporate occupiers, landlords, investors and government entities seeking solutions to optimize their real estate portfolios and operations.

The firm's core offerings include leasing advisory for office, industrial, retail and multifamily properties, as well as capital markets advice on acquisitions, dispositions and debt and equity placements.

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