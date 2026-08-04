CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Shares of CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.56 and traded as high as $8.14. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 192,574 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of CVD Equipment in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVD Equipment presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 million, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,882 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CVD Equipment by 5.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,689 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in CVD Equipment by 93.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,382 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 20,011 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVD Equipment during the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVD Equipment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation NASDAQ: CVV designs, manufactures and markets custom vacuum deposition systems used to create thin-film coatings and advanced materials for semiconductor, optoelectronic and related industries. Established in 1992 and headquartered in the United States, the company leverages proprietary chemical vapor deposition (CVD), plasma-enhanced CVD, metal-organic CVD (MOCVD), atomic layer deposition (ALD) and physical vapor deposition (PVD) technologies to support both research and production applications.

The company's product portfolio includes single- and multi-chamber reactors for the deposition of silicon, III-V compounds, metal oxides and other specialty materials, along with fluid-bed reactors for nanoparticle synthesis.

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