CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, August 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th.

CVR Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CVR Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 30.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CVR Energy to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

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CVR Energy Stock Up 3.1%

CVR Energy stock opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -80.92 and a beta of 0.83. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $41.67. The firm's fifty day moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average is $29.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVR Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is an independent downstream energy company engaged primarily in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer production in the United States. Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Energy operates through two reportable segments—Petroleum Products and Nitrogen Fertilizers—leveraging its refining expertise and distribution network to serve both wholesale and retail markets across key regions in the U.S.

In its Petroleum Products segment, the company owns and operates the Coffeyville, Kansas refinery, which has the capability to process various grades of crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products.

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