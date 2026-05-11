CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) EVP Sells $6,230,378.58 in Stock

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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CVS Health Stock Up 1.8%

CVS stock traded up $1.67 on Monday, hitting $92.22. 12,023,251 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,588,751. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.35 and a 12-month high of $92.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $117.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's payout ratio is presently 117.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 407.2% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 344.8% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

CVS Health News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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