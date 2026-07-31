Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.90.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

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Trending Headlines about Cytokinetics

Here are the key news stories impacting Cytokinetics this week:

Positive Sentiment: UK regulatory and reimbursement progress: The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency authorized MYQORZO across the United Kingdom for eligible adults with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. NICE also recommended the treatment for use in England and Wales, potentially expanding access to approximately 6,600 NHS patients. Commercial availability is expected later this year. Cytokinetics wins UK approval, NICE backing for heart disease drug

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency authorized MYQORZO across the United Kingdom for eligible adults with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. NICE also recommended the treatment for use in England and Wales, potentially expanding access to approximately 6,600 NHS patients. Commercial availability is expected later this year. Positive Sentiment: Supportive clinical data: The approval was supported by the phase 3 SEQUOIA-HCM trial, in which aficamten produced a statistically significant improvement in peak oxygen uptake versus placebo. The UK authorization and NICE recommendation strengthen the drug’s potential as a future revenue driver for Cytokinetics. Cytokinetics Announces MHRA Marketing Authorisation for MYQORZO and Positive Guidance from NICE

The approval was supported by the phase 3 SEQUOIA-HCM trial, in which aficamten produced a statistically significant improvement in peak oxygen uptake versus placebo. The UK authorization and NICE recommendation strengthen the drug’s potential as a future revenue driver for Cytokinetics. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings expectations: Analysts expect Cytokinetics to potentially exceed estimates in its upcoming second-quarter report. However, the company remains unprofitable, and its prior quarter included a loss of $1.67 per share despite revenue substantially exceeding expectations. Cytokinetics Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates

Analysts expect Cytokinetics to potentially exceed estimates in its upcoming second-quarter report. However, the company remains unprofitable, and its prior quarter included a loss of $1.67 per share despite revenue substantially exceeding expectations. Negative Sentiment: Executive selling adds a sentiment overhang: EVP Andrew Callos sold 14,000 shares worth approximately $1.12 million. The transaction was conducted under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which reduces its significance as a discretionary bearish signal, but it follows a broader pattern of insider selling and no reported insider purchases in recent months. SEC Form 4 filing

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $606,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 377,820 shares in the company, valued at $30,554,303.40. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $282,065.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 153,902 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,962.18. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,679 shares of company stock valued at $9,396,849. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $80.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.42. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $32.89 and a 52 week high of $88.31.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.67). The company had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc is a late‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel small‐molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company applies its proprietary insights in muscle biology to address diseases characterized by impaired muscle performance. Its research spans both cardiac and skeletal muscle targets, aiming to deliver innovative medicines for conditions with significant unmet medical need.

The company's most advanced program, omecamtiv mecarbil, is being evaluated for the treatment of heart failure by enhancing cardiac muscle contractility.

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