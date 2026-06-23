D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Stock Price Up 2.2% - Still a Buy?

Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report) were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.71 and last traded at $25.02. Approximately 48,718,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 32,431,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

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D-Wave Quantum News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting D-Wave Quantum this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised D-Wave Quantum from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

D-Wave Quantum Stock Up 2.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 21.31 and a current ratio of 21.41. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 2.05.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 2,957.23%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 80.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D-Wave Quantum news, Director John D. Dilullo sold 7,850 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $191,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,310 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $520,603.30. This trade represents a 26.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 687,627 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $17,967,693.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,299,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $86,223,016.23. This represents a 17.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,363,842 shares of company stock worth $35,802,656 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QBTS. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 541.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,089,703 shares of the company's stock worth $298,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,205,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in D-Wave Quantum by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,394,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $220,085,000 after purchasing an additional 866,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in D-Wave Quantum by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,707,085 shares of the company's stock valued at $201,540,000 after purchasing an additional 385,809 shares during the period. Marex Group plc boosted its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 4,592,656 shares of the company's stock worth $120,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. boosted its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 4,281,254 shares of the company's stock worth $111,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company's stock.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc NYSE: QBTS develops and provides quantum computing systems, software and services focused on quantum annealing technology. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, D-Wave designs specialized processors that leverage quantum mechanics to solve complex optimization and sampling problems. Since its founding in 1999 by physicists including Geordie Rose, the company has pursued the development of commercially viable quantum hardware and accompanying software tools.

The company's product portfolio centers on its quantum annealers, which are complemented by hybrid solvers that integrate classical and quantum computing resources.

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