Daniel Martin Gallagher Jr Sells 10,000 Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $904,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 461,396 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,719,426.32. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Robinhood Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.80. 14,271,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,041,713. The firm's 50-day moving average is $98.74 and its 200-day moving average is $87.02. The stock has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.29 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 42.01%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 527.8% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOOD. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Key Stories Impacting Robinhood Markets

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About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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