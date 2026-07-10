Danske Bank (DNKEY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its resultson Friday, July 17th. Analysts expect Danske Bank to post earnings of $0.5540 per share and revenue of $2.2383 billion for the quarter.

Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Danske Bank had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. On average, analysts expect Danske Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Danske Bank Trading Up 2.0%

DNKEY opened at $28.23 on Friday. Danske Bank has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DNKEY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Danske Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Danske Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Danske Bank in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Danske Bank in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danske Bank currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on Danske Bank

About Danske Bank

Danske Bank A/S is a major Danish banking group headquartered in Copenhagen. The firm traces its origins to the 19th century and has grown through mergers and organic expansion into one of the region's largest financial institutions. Its shares are primarily listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen, and American investors may encounter the bank's ADR trading on the U.S. over-the-counter market under the symbol DNKEY.

The bank provides a broad range of financial products and services across retail, commercial and institutional segments.

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