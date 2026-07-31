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Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Hits New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Danske Bank logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Danske Bank shares reached a new 52-week high, trading as high as $28.87 and closing near $28.8550, up from the prior close of $28.74.
  • Analyst sentiment is generally positive, with four Buy ratings and three Hold ratings producing a consensus “Moderate Buy” recommendation.
  • The bank exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $0.59 EPS versus a $0.56 estimate and revenue of $2.32 billion against forecasts of $2.24 billion; analysts expect full-year EPS of $2.26.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Danske Bank.

Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.87 and last traded at $28.8550, with a volume of 11185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNKEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Danske Bank in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Danske Bank in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Danske Bank in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Danske Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Danske Bank in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Danske Bank

Danske Bank Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.06.

Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Danske Bank had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 40.85%.The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danske Bank will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danske Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danske Bank A/S is a major Danish banking group headquartered in Copenhagen. The firm traces its origins to the 19th century and has grown through mergers and organic expansion into one of the region's largest financial institutions. Its shares are primarily listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen, and American investors may encounter the bank's ADR trading on the U.S. over-the-counter market under the symbol DNKEY.

The bank provides a broad range of financial products and services across retail, commercial and institutional segments.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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